Kenosha St. Joseph senior running wild on Wisconsin

This Kenosha St. Joseph senior is the definition of resilience and on the gridiron he's discovered his love for football.

Jayden Gordon has turned into one of the more prolific scorers in the state and that's why he's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My dad got me into football," said Gordon. "He was a coach himself. I started out when I was nine years old. That's where I found my first love right there."

Gordon said he has come a long way from when he first held a football in his hands.

"It was my first year ever playing football," Gordon said. "I was on defense, and then I caught an interception and I ran the wrong way. I ran the wrong way then they're screaming. I went back to the other way and got tackled."

The Lancers have not played in a state championship game since 2001, but there's a chance they can make it back this fall.

"We definitely have a target on our backs," said Gordon. "Being ranked one of the highest teams in Division 6, a lot of other teams look at that and just want to bring us down. Us going to state, that's something we've been talking about all year."

Gordon also competes in track at Kenosha St. Joseph.

He said it means a lot to represent his school.

"This J right here is more than just what it is," Gordon said. "It's more than just a gold J. It's family. It's love. It's a brotherhood. It means more than words can explain."

Gordon is working through the recruiting process and hopes to continue playing football at the next level. He is also interested in pursuing a business degree.