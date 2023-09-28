Jrue Holiday to Bucks fans: "We will forever be champions together'

article

Outgoing Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday shared a farewell post on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 28 – filled with warm wishes for fans in Wisconsin.

His Instagram post reads as follows:

"Thank you fans! For those who know about me best, they know we are all about family.

"Milwaukee, you welcomed me and my family into your city, into your home, into your hearts.

"We will forever be champions together, and me and my family will forever be grateful and thankful.

"Until next time, thanks for everything!"

Holiday was traded to the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade. In that trade, the Bucks picked up Damian Lillard.