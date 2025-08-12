Jordan Love left thumb injury; having procedure due to ligament damage

article

The Brief Packers quarterback Jordan Love is having a procedure on his left thumb due to ligament damage, sources say. Green Bay has already indicated Love is out for play this week. The injury is to his non-throwing thumb.



Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is out this week with a left thumb injury, the team revealed on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Left thumb injury

What we know:

Mike Spofford, editor for Packers.com, indicated Love is having a procedure on Tuesday morning due to ligament damage on his non-throwing thumb.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday that he is hopeful Love will be back at practice sometime next week.

Packers.com reports Love hit his left thumb on a Jets' player's helmet as he was being tackled last Saturday. That presumably caused the injury. Love tried to practice Monday with some tape on the thumb to see how that would go.

This is a developing story.