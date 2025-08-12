Expand / Collapse search

Jordan Love left thumb injury; having procedure due to ligament damage

By
Published  August 12, 2025 10:33am CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers receives the ball against the New York Jets during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lambeau Field on August 09, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty I

Expand

The Brief

    • Packers quarterback Jordan Love is having a procedure on his left thumb due to ligament damage, sources say.
    • Green Bay has already indicated Love is out for play this week.
    • The injury is to his non-throwing thumb.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is out this week with a left thumb injury, the team revealed on Tuesday, Aug. 12. 

Left thumb injury

What we know:

Mike Spofford, editor for Packers.com, indicated Love is having a procedure on Tuesday morning due to ligament damage on his non-throwing thumb. 

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday that he is hopeful Love will be back at practice sometime next week.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related

Packers lose preseason opener, Jets roll to victory at Lambeau Field
article

Packers lose preseason opener, Jets roll to victory at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Jets in Saturday's preseason game at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love quarterbacked two scoreless drivers.

Packers.com reports Love hit his left thumb on a Jets' player's helmet as he was being tackled last Saturday. That presumably caused the injury. Love tried to practice Monday with some tape on the thumb to see how that would go.

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay PackersJordan LoveSports