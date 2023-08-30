Jonathan Taylor trade rumors, Packers expressed interest: report

article

The Green Bay Packers expressed "legitimate interest" in trading for disgruntled Indianapolis Colts star and former Wisconsin Badgers standout Jonathan Taylor, according to an ESPN report Wednesday.

The Colts had a self-imposed Tuesday deadline to move Taylor, who requested a trade last month, the report said. For now, he has been placed on Indianapolis' physically unable to perform list, which means he will miss the first four games of the season.

The Packers' initial 53-man roster, announced Tuesday, included three running backs: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson.

Jones, the Packers' leading rusher four of the past five seasons, is under contract through next season. Dillon, selected 21 picks after Taylor in the 2020 NFL draft, is in the final year of his contract.

Taylor, entering his fourth season, led the NFL in rushing and was a first-team All-Pro two seasons ago. In an injury-hampered 2022 season, he had 861 rushing yards with four touchdowns on 192 carries – all career lows.

The Miami Dolphins had also been connected to Taylor, according to the report.

The NFL's trade deadline is Oct. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.