Hall of Fame: Joe Thomas, Badgers alumnus, named to 2023 class

article

Brookfield native and Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 induction class, it was announced Thursday, Feb. 9.

Thomas graduated from Brookfield Central High School before spending four seasons with the Badgers and becoming the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

A member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Thomas played his entire 11-season career with the Cleveland Browns. The left tackle started all 16 games in each of his first 10 seasons and started the first seven of his final season before being sidelined by injury. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive snaps played: 10,363.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Thomas was named All-Pro by the Associated Press eight times – including six first-team honors – and was voted to 10 Pro Bowls. He is a member of the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor.

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio this summer.