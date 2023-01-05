JJ Watt gets taxidermy badger from fan, Wisconsin alumnus tweets

As Wisconsin Badgers alumnus J.J. Watt wrote in a tweet, he has received a lot of "wild" mail from fans over the years. A package he received Thursday, though, likely had a little added meaning.

According to the defensive lineman's tweet, a fan sent him what appears to be a taxidermy badger – no doubt a nod to his Wisconsin ties. Watt and his two brothers all played for the Badgers and for Pewaukee High School before that.

On Dec. 27, Watt announced his intent to retire from the NFL after 12 seasons. He played 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals, but apparently no one has sent a taxidermy bird his way.

Watt was named the Associated Press' NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times – tied for the most ever with Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and current Los Angeles Rams standout Aaron Donald. He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and was a winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award along the way.