James Jones on 8-3 Packers: 'Every game means something'

The Green Bay Packers haven't clinched an NFL playoff spot yet, but they are getting closer to doing so. They have a lot to play for this Sunday and over the long haul. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren caught up with former receiver James Jones to talk about the win over the Bears and the next matchup for the 8-3 Packers.

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "All right, it's time to keep up with the Joneses, and who better to try to keep up with than James Jones, the man on the move. James, thanks for joining us today. Let me ask you about win number eight for the Packers' season. They knock off the Bears. What's your overview on that one?"

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 29: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Jaylon Johnson #33 and Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears defend during the 1st quarter of the game at Lambeau Field

"You've got the MVP, Aaron Rodgers, who put on a show again," said Jones. "Him and Davante Adams and that offense -- and they had the run game going, so it was a good overall victory for the Packers, and when you're a good ball club, you're supposed to dominate teams. You're supposed to dominate, and they were supposed to dominate that game and they did."

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "Two straight soft offenses now, though. You had the Bears. You have the Eagles coming up next. Can the team get well a little big on games like this, James?"

"Well, remember, the last time we had this conversation, you asked me about Jacksonville Jaguars, so at the end of the day, you have to go play the ballgame," said Jones. "You gotta, and I mean, I'm really impressed by this Philadelphia Eagles defense. I mean, they got after Russell pretty good. They were on the field all game long, and still really played a very good football game, so the Packers are going to have their hands full with the defensive side of the ball."

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "And James, the Packers have a lot to play for right now. They're obviously in the hunt for that top seed, playoff positioning a part of that. Doesn't that have to be the focus at this stage? They're in very good shape in the division."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 29: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers hugs quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 after a touchdown during the 2nd half of the game at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"Oh, absolutely," said Jones. "Every game for the Packers, for the Seahawks, for the Saints, every last one of these games means something, and I mean, it's only one bye week this week for that top seed, so everybody's fighting for that top seed, and we know Seattle's schedule is very favorable, so the Packers gotta handle business, and go out there and try to punch their ticket for this number one seed, man, and bring this whole thing through Lambeau."

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "James, let me ask you about the haves and the have-nots. To me, college football, we've seen a lot of teams struggling with the distractions, and they don't even put up a good fight on a lot of Saturdays, and I'm wondering if we're going to see that in the NFL now as we get down to the stretch run of the football season here, too. Professionals have held it together longer, but looks like, to me, the good teams are pulling away a little bit from the bad teams. Do you buy into that at all?"

"At the end of the day, there's still a lot of teams that are able to kind of punch their ticket into the playoffs," said Jones. "That's right on the outside and looking in.

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren: "And quite honestly, a team could be rolling and it has a COVID problem at the wrong spot, and the whole season can go off the rails right now, so you said, you really need to be fluid in this situation."

"You're absolutely right, man, and we're hoping everybody stays inside and don't go out there and catch this virus because you're right," said Jones. "It can be a time in the playoffs where a team is battling this COVID situation, like the Baltimore Ravens, and you're going out there with a backup quarterback. The teams that are able to really control this virus, and stay healthy and be able to go out there with their full squad is the team that's really gonna have the best chance of winning this whole thing."

The Packers had Tuesday, Dec. 1 off -- set to return to the practice field Wednesday (Aaron Rodgers' 37th birthday) to start getting ready for the Eagles.