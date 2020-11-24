'Rivalry of all rivalries:' James Jones previews Packers-Bears

The Green Bay Packers' tough loss Sunday, Nov. 22 to the Indianapolis Colts looms large as the team prepares to play a big NFC North rivalry game.

The Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, Nov. 29 at Lambeau Field. It will be the 201st meeting between the two teams -- and meeting No. 202 is scheduled for the regular-season finale.

It is a historic rivalry that former Packers wide receiver knows all too well. He joined FOX6's Tim Van Vooren for a look ahead at Sunday's showdown.

Van Vooren: James, let's look at the last game first. That would be the narrow loss in overtime to the Colts, which makes you think what?

Jones: Which makes me think that we're a pretty good football team. Colts came back. It was a game of runs, Colts came back, made a run and we had our chances at the end to win the ballgame and we didn't, man, and it happens like that sometimes.

Van Vooren: I don't want to put words in your mouth, James, are you saying your glass is half full rather than half empty?

Jones: Oh, 100% half full because when you watch the game you're really watching the game and you like, dang, one or two plays -- and I know we can say that in every ballgame -- but one or two plays in that game is possibly a blowout for the Green Bay Packers, on the road against a very good Indianapolis Colts team, so, for sure, my cup is half full.

Van Vooren: What are you feeling for Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS) right now?

Jones: Well, you know, I've been in the same situation that MVS has been in, you know. You remember when I fumbled and lost the game for us in Chicago and, you know, fumbled on the sideline and the ball just stuck right there? Chicago recovered it and went down and kicked a field goal and won the ballgame, so I definitely know how he feels, man.

And it's not....you don't care about the people on the outside. All you care about is letting your teammates down. I've overcome so much in my life, I'm sure MVS has done the same and this is just another bump in the road. If you answer questions when you have a big game, you answer questions when you have a bad game and you make mistakes and that's exactly what MVS is doing and he's a man's man. That's what you're supposed to do, you stand up to it, you accept it, and you move on.

Van Vooren: Let's look ahead to the next game and that would be the Chicago Bears. Matt LaFleur was kind of downplaying that rivalry saying every game is very important. James, is this still a rivalry? Is this just the next week that the Packers need to win?

Jones: Oh man, let's not get it twisted, man. We know that this is the rivalry of all rivalries right here.

Van Vooren: Chicago doesn't score a lot of points. If you're the Packers offense, if you can get to 30, do you feel you can win that football game? Is that kind of the goal in a game like this?

Jones: I feel like if you could get to 17, ha ha ha. If you could get to 17 it gives yourself a chance to beat the Bears the way their offense is looking right now.

FOX6 Sports will hear from James Jones every Tuesday night during football season, as he goes "Beyond the Zoom" for an inside look at the Packers.