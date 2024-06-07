Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight rescheduled for Nov. 15

article

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have a new date for their highly-anticipated fight.

The boxers will battle on Friday, Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after the match was delayed when Tyson suffered a medical issue.

Tyson became nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in late May. The fight was scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium.

In a statement obtained by Variety from Tyson via MVP Promotions, the former heavyweight champion said, "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."

Paul-Tyson will be streamed live on Netflix and the match will be contested at heavyweight and is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds.

Consumers who bought tickets for the initial fight date will be honored for the November 15 fight. Spectators unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8, 2024.

