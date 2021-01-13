Expand / Collapse search

Brewers re-sign Jace Peterson to minor league contract

By Jorge Reyna Jr.
Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE - Jace Peterson, who plays both infield and outfield, has re-signed with the Milwaukee Brewers -- a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp.

In his 2020 season with the Brewers, Peterson had a batting average of.200 with two home runs and five RBIs in 26 games and 61 plate appearances.

The deal was announced the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Peterson, 30, is a versatile player that has started games at first base, third base, left field and right field.

