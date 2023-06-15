IndyCar at Road America, Newgarden seeks 3rd career win

IndyCar returns to Road America over the weekend, and on Father's Day, the Sonsio Grand Prix takes center stage on the 14-turn, four-mile road course.

Josepf Newgarden, the defending champion and Indy 500 winner talked with FOX6 News about going back-to-back.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "First of all, Josef welcome back to Wisconsin. A couple weeks ago, you win your first-ever Indianapolis 500. Do you ever think about that day and just, the milestone it was in your racing career?"

It was amazing," said Newgarden. "There's no doubt. It took 12 attempts for me, so I've been to Indianapolis a long time, and I think it made it that much sweeter. You know, having lost 11 years in a row, you know, you leave that place, if you don't win, just totally demoralized and heartbroken, so it was very sweet to climb the mountain and make it to the top."

NTT IndyCar series driver Josef Newgarden poses for a photo with his wife Ashley Newgarden on May 29, 2023, after winning the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo by Brian Spu Expand

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "I did want to ask you about that iconic shot after you won of you going into the stands and going through the fence. I guess, why did you want to do that to celebrate with fans, and did you kind of ever script it that way for that post-win celebration?"

"I always said look, if I was ever lucky enough to win the race, that's what I wanted to do, and no one knew that," said Newgarden. "I was saying that internally, but yeah, it was definitely planned. It was not off the cuff, and it's just amazing to be at Indianapolis. There's not a crowd like that anywhere else in the world. You have 300-plus-thousand-plus people that are gathered on one race day, and I know the energy of that crowd. I know what it looks like, and what it's been like from the fan's perspective. That's what I was. I was a fan that watched the race there, so I just thought it would be amazing to be able to experience a race win with them."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "What will it take to go back-to-back and earn the trifecta at Road America?"

NTT IndyCar series driver Josef Newgarden sprays champagne after winning the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America on June 12, 2022, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

"Oh, I would love to win another race at Road America," said Newgarden. "It's an iconic track. I don't know how you couldn't love Road America. There's so much that's perfect about this place. It's a beautiful racetrack. It's fun to drive. It's a high-commitment track. We've got to be on it and very confident. I think when you're confident in the race car, you can put the car on the edge. That normally brings speed around a place like Road America, which requires that, but just the atmosphere, like I said, is the big highlight for this weekend."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "I know last year, there was that notion of you wanted to get that win the year prior, and you finally got it last season. What's the mentality for you going back this year knowing a repeat is on the table for you?"

"It's a nice situation to be in," said Newgarden. "I think it's certainly a track that's been good to us, but it's been tough on us in some years, too. I just feel confident when I come here because I love the track. I love the team that I'm with, Team Penske. I really feed off the atmosphere. There's amazing racing fans up here who are so knowledgeable about IndyCar racing, specifically. It's a comfortable place to be, I think, for all of us and just enjoying our job and trying to put on a good show, so hopefully, we have a great race. It's going to be a little different. They re-paved everything, and I think that will bring a new challenge to all of us as teams and drivers, and hopefully, the race is worth the hype."

NTT IndyCar series driver Josef Newgarden reacts to winning the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America on June 12, 2022, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Last year, you win. You don the cheesehead in Wisconsin. What do you love most about coming back here and just knowing how comfortable you are here? You eat well. The fans love you. You drive well. What do you love most about this state?"

"I mean, it's everything," said Newgarden. "Road America is an easy favorite. Like I said, the scenery is hard to beat. It's the perfect time of year. Road America is beautiful. The traditions are fun. I like cheesecurds. I like the bratwursts. There's not really a bad food stand at Road America, so there's always something fun to get into. I love the camping atmosphere. There's a lot to love, I always look forward to all of it."

Newgarden will look to win for the third time in his career at Road America.