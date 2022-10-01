Illinois ahead of Wisconsin, 24-10

article

Illinois' Bret Bielema made his return to Madison as an opposing coach when the Illini visited Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 1. Bielema posted 68-24 record as Wisconsin's coach from 2006-12 before leaving for Arkansas. Wisconsin is trying to bounce back after losing 52-21 last week at No. 3 Ohio State.

With kickoff around 11 a.m. in Madison, the Badgers were first to score in the Camp Randall matchup. About three-and-a-half minutes into the game, quarterback Graham Mertz threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Guerendo – which put Wisconsin up, 7-0.

With about four minutes left in the first quarter, Illinois struck back. Illini QB Tommy Devito ran for a one-yard touchdown to tie it up. It was 7-7 at that point.

With the start of the second quarter, Wisconsin had a ten-play drive of 45 yards before knocking a 39-yard kick through the uprights. The Badgers went up 10-7.

Illinois struck back with just under eight minutes left in the second quarter. DeVito ran for another one-yard touchdown – putting the Illini up 14-10. And that is where the scoring ended in the first half.

Second half

The Fighting Illini got their hands on the football first in the second half – and took full advantage of that possession. Quarterback Tommy DeVito scored his third touchdown of the day – rushing for two yards. That TD put Illinois up 21-10.

During the following kickoff, Wisconsin fumbled the ball – and Illinois recovered. After a four-play, ten-yard drive, Illinois kicked a 44-yard field goal through the uprights – for a 24-10 lead over Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has beaten Illinois by a combined score of 69-7 over the last two seasons.

Associated Press contributed to this report.