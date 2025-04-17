Homestead Highlander assistant basketball coach proves he's a man of many talents

The Brief For the last few seasons, the Homestead Highlander hoopers have taken their direction from head coach Sean Crider and assistant AJ Bocchini. Those who have played for Bocchini, played against his teams, or simply seen him working the sidelines, know that he is serious about basketball and feels blessed to be a part of it.



Coaching basketball at the high school level involves skill development and strategy, but it also calls for offering perspective.

What we know:

Bocchini is 33 years old. He grew up in Kohler before going to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he got an undergraduate degree and then a Master's in athletic administration. While at Whitewater, he was the manager for two national champion Warhawks basketball teams. He took cerebral palsy along for that ride.

"Basketball means everything to me. It's a platform for me," he Bocchini said. "Having C.P. is not a disability, it's a platform. I have the ability to coach. That's the way I look at it. I have the ability to coach, and God just put me in a chair to use it as a platform."

Dig deeper:

He doesn't just work the sidelines. He has an administrative job with Chapman Basketball Academy and is also an AVID tutor at Homestead High School.

"I'm a teacher too," he said. "I can now teach you what it's like, and you can get inside my life, that I can teach the students, this is how you have to do it. This is how you have to adapt in life to make things possible, to make your success possible, and it's all good, you know?"

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.