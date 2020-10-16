High school football in southeastern Wisconsin enters Week 4

For a fourth Friday, the FOX6 High School Blitz was out in southeastern Wisconsin on Oct. 16.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Whitefish Bay at Slinger.

Whitefish Bay seized control of the conference previously, but Slinger had something to prove on its home turf -- especially after earning its first win of the season the previous week.

Also in action were Cedarburg vs West Bend East, Port Washington vs Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Waukesha vs Mukwonago and others.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.