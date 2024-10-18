MPS football error; Bay View Friday game last of season, must forfeit

The Brief Two of Milwaukee Public Schools' high schools must forfeit all of their 2024 football games due to a paperwork error. The district is appealing the WIAA’s decision. However, it’s too late for high school seniors preparing to play their last game this week.



A paperwork problem is again affecting students at Milwaukee Public Schools.

The Bay View High School football team is set to take on Milwaukee Riverside at Pulaski stadium on Friday. It will be their last game of the season. However, the game won't count after the WIAA handed down a two-year suspension to Bay View and Pulaski.

The district's head of athletics didn't submit the proper paperwork for Bay View and Pulaski high schools to conference changes, effectively ending seasons and, in some cases, playing careers.

MPS confirmed both Bay View and Pulaski's football teams must forfeit every game this year and next year, in addition to postseason bans.

MPS is addressing the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) decision to suspend the teams at Bay View and Pulaski. The district is appealing the WIAA’s decision. However, it’s too late for high school seniors preparing to play their last game this week.

Pulaski High School played its last game on Thursday night, Oct. 17, winning 44 to nothing against Vincent. Bay View was just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs.

How did this happen?

The issue stems from a failure to submit the proper paperwork for a conference change.

The Milwaukee City Conference has long operated with a promotion-relegation system, according to a district official, that is comparable to English football. The winner of the Blackbourn division is moved into the Richardson Division the following season, while the last-place finisher in the Richardson Division slides to the Blackbourn Division.

Bay View and Pulaski swapped spots ahead of the 2024 season.

However, the district said its Office of the Commissioner of Interscholastic Athletics and Academics, which runs the City Conference, did not file the proper paperwork.