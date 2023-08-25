High School Blitz 2023: Teams show off their strength in Week 2

The initial nerves are all gone.

Now, it's time to get into the weekly routine of preparation for showtime.

Welcome to the Week 2 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Oconomowoc visiting Sussex Hamilton.

Also in action were Grafton vs. Port Washington, Milwaukee Hamilton vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Fond du Lac vs. Franklin, Oak Creek vs. Muskego, Ellsworth vs. Waukesha South, and Tosa West vs. Cedarburg.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Franklin senior Drew Schneble.