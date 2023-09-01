High School Blitz 2023: Conference play underway in Week 3

September is special in Wisconsin.

Many high schools around the region are starting classes on this first day of the ninth month.

We're already well versed in the subject of high school football.

Welcome to the Week 3 edition of the High School Blitz which also means the start of conference play.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Kettle Moraine visiting Arrowhead.

Also in action were West Bend East vs. Nicolet, Milwaukee Washington vs. Milwaukee Pulaski, Martin Luther vs. Shoreland Lutheran, St. Francis vs. Dominican, and Brookfield Academy vs. Kenosha St. Joseph.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Kenosha St. Joseph's Keegan Bradley.