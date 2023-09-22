High School Blitz 2023: Week 6 filled with fireworks

Summer's lease hath all to short a date.

All the way back in 1609, William Shakespeare knew how precious summer is.

Welcome to the Week 6 edition of the FOX6 High School Blitz where summer's end comes shortly after midnight.

But it sticks around long enough to let players from around the region send it off in style.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Menomonee Falls visiting Brookfield Central.

Also in action were New Berlin West vs. Catholic Memorial, Shorewood-Messmer vs. Grafton, West Bend East vs. Homestead, Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, and Milwaukee Riverside vs. Milwaukee Rufus King.

The FOX6 High School Blitz named its Fan of the Week as Catholic Memorial senior Fiona Holmes.