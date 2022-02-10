Hall of Fame: LeRoy Butler named to 2022 induction class

article

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler has been named a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class.

Announced at the NFL Honors Thursday night, Butler's induction comes on his third try as a finalist for the sport's highest individual honor.

Butler played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Packers. During that time, he was a central cog in the Super Bowl XXXI championship defense and was named a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Famously, Butler became the first player to jump into the Lambeau Field stands after he scored a touchdown – inventing the now-famous "Lambeau Leap" in the process.

The former defensive back is also a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1990s and is an inductee to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Until now, Butler was the only first-team offensive or defensive player from that group that had not been inducted.

This marked the second consecutive induction class to include a former Packers player. Super Bowl champion defensive back Charles Woodson was inducted in 2021.

Butler was one of 15 modern-era finalists for the 2022 class.

