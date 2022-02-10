Expand / Collapse search

Hall of Fame: LeRoy Butler named to 2022 induction class

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler celebrates with the fans on Dec. 24, 1995 during the Packers' win at Lambeau Field. (Getty Images/Brian Bahr)

MILWAUKEE - Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler has been named a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class.

Announced at the NFL Honors Thursday night, Butler's induction comes on his third try as a finalist for the sport's highest individual honor.

Butler played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Packers. During that time, he was a central cog in the Super Bowl XXXI championship defense and was named a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Famously, Butler became the first player to jump into the Lambeau Field stands after he scored a touchdown – inventing the now-famous "Lambeau Leap" in the process.

The former defensive back is also a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1990s and is an inductee to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Until now, Butler was the only first-team offensive or defensive player from that group that had not been inducted.

This marked the second consecutive induction class to include a former Packers player. Super Bowl champion defensive back Charles Woodson was inducted in 2021.

Butler was one of 15 modern-era finalists for the 2022 class.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka; lose Donte DiVincenzo: reports
article

Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka; lose Donte DiVincenzo: reports

Trade deals are going down in the NBA – and the Milwaukee Bucks are a part of them.

Eric Church, American Family Field concert set for May 28
article

Eric Church, American Family Field concert set for May 28

Eric Church will perform at the American Family Field on Saturday, May 28.

Watch the Super Bowl, get paid

Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.