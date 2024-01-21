Greendale junior a showman on skates, with a saxophone

He was inspired by his family to lace up some skates, and he discovered his love for music because of a nickname.

That's what makes this Greendale junior this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My mom and my uncle used to skate, so when I saw the Olympic trials on TV, I just happened to ask, why did we never do this," said Miles Neuman. "And my mom thought about it for a second, and she was just like, I don't know."

Neuman said the first time he went to get on the ice, he forgot to take off his skate guards, so he slipped and fell.

Now, he speeds around the track with ease.

"Especially from last year to this year, I've just improved so much," Neuman said. "Last year I was just skating, sometimes that would be considered pretty slow for a person of my age to times that are actually really respectable."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Neuman is hopeful that he will improve so much that he will eventually make it to the Olympics.

"From when I first watched the Olympic trials I wanted to skate in those trials the next time they pop up," said Neuman. "Obviously, I didn't because I was still too young to at the time. Now these next trials coming up in two years, that's my main hope."

Off the ice, Neuman plays the saxophone.

"My gym teacher used to call me Miles Davis because Miles Davis was one of his favorite musicians," he said. "And when I searched up Miles Davis at the time, the first picture that showed up was Miles Davis with an alto sax. So I'm like, you know what? Why not try that, right? And here I am, still, six years later, playing the same instrument."

Neuman is a member of the Greendale marching band. The group performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this past year.