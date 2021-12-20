Greendale HS head football coach announced

article

Greendale High School named on Monday, Dec. 20 Jermaine Murry as its permanent head football coach.

A news release says Murry led the Greendale Panthers to a 9-0 Woodland Conference record (10-1 overall) as Interim Head Football Coach during the 2021 High School Football Season.

Murry works as Community Program Coordinator for the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. In addition to last year's work as Interim Head Football Coach, he served as an assistant football coach in Greendale for 19 seasons.

During this time, Murry coached wide receivers, defensive backs, running backs, and was the Offensive Coordinator for the Greendale Football program. Murry developed and implemented a grade sheets tracking system to ensure football players meet academic responsibilities during the season. In 2011, Murry earned Woodland Conference Assistant Coach of the year and District 7 Assistant Coach of the year honors.

Murry is a graduate of Greendale High School. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee -- and a Master’s of Science degrees in Management and Sports Management from Cardinal Stritch University.