Packers-Vikings preview: Division rivals square off on FOX6

The Green Bay Packers meet the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this season on Sunday. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for noon – only on FOX6.

Big picture view:

Green Bay (6-3-1) snapped a two-game losing streak with a Week 11 win over the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Minnesota (4-6) has now dropped two straight after losing Sunday to the Chicago Bears.

The Packers find themselves second in the NFC North while the Vikings sit in fourth. It's the only NFL division in which all four teams have at least four wins this season.

The backstory:

Green Bay holds the all-time advantage over Minnesota at 65-59-3, which dates back to 1961. No team has more regular-season wins over Minnesota in the franchise's history.

It's been a competitive rivalry of late. The Packers and Vikings have split the regular-season series in four of the past five seasons, and they're knotted at 6-6 in the last 12 games. The Vikings won the last game 27-25 in Minnesota last December.

Local perspective:

Minnesota running back Aaron Jones is in his second season with the team. He played seven seasons for Green Bay after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Vikings tight end Ben Sims and linebacker Eric Wilson previously played for the Packers, and assistant head coach Mike Pettine was the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons.

Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and offensive lineman Joe Huber are Wisconsin Badgers alumni.