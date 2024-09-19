Packers visit Titans, eye winning record Sunday on FOX6

article

The Packers face the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 22 – kickoff set for noon, only on FOX6. Green Bay has not won on the road since their opponent was still the Houston Oilers. It will be a reunion of sorts for Malik Willis and Brayden Narveson, who played for Tennessee this preseason.



The Green Bay Packers head south to face the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 22 – kickoff set for noon, only on FOX6.

According to the Packers, the two franchises have met 14 times before with an overall point differential of just 15 points. The Titans lead the head-to-head series 8-6.

Green Bay won four of the first seven games before Tennessee won three straight games in the 2000s. Since then, the teams have split the last four contests. The last time the Packers won a road game against the franchise was in 1992, when they were still the Houston Oilers.

The game will be a reunion of sorts for Malik Willis and Brayden Narveson. Green Bay acquired Willis in a trade with Tennessee, and claimed the former Titans kicker off waivers, after the preseason concluded. Offensive tackle Andre Dillard started 10 games for Tennessee last season.

Rookie Titans offensive lineman JC Latham grew up in Oak Creek and attended Catholic Memorial High School for his first two seasons. Fellow Titans lineman Peter Skoronski is the grandson of Packers Hall of Fame inductee Bob Skoronski.

After Sunday's road trip, the Packers return to Titletown to play the rival Minnesota Vikings.