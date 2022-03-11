Green Bay Packers ticket prices raised for upcoming season

The Green Bay Packers on Friday, March 11 announced plans for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2022 season. Regular-season tickets will increase between $4 and $7 per game, depending on location.

Invoices are being sent to season ticket holders this week and include a brochure which outlines the new pricing and previews next season’s home opponents. Preseason ticket prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $2 and $4 per game.

This year, the NFL’s enhanced schedule, which was introduced in 2021, will impact the Packers’ home schedule for the first time. While NFC teams are slated to host a ninth regular-season home game this year, the Packers have been designated for a neutral-site international game at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, instead. Ticketing for this event will be handled separately and further information will be available at a later date.

Accordingly, Lambeau Field will host eight regular-season home games, and only one preseason game, with the Green package receiving the one preseason home game this year. Green and Gold package season ticket holders will receive their typical allotment of regular-season games. More information about how the enhanced NFL schedule and the international games impact Season Ticket Holders is available at packers.com/tickets.

"This increase keeps our ticket prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL, the benchmark we use annually to help us determine pricing," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter sent to season ticket holders. "We feel this reflects an excellent value for the Lambeau Field game day experience, while also allowing us to maintain a fair visiting team share for our partner NFL teams."

Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2022 will cost:

End zone seats: $62 for preseason, $123 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $58 and $118, respectively)

South end zone, 700 Level: $63 for preseason, $125 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $61 and $121, respectively)

South end zone, 600 Level: $67 for preseason, $134 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $64 and $129, respectively)

End zone to the 20‐yard line: $71 for preseason, $141 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $69 and $134, respectively)

Between the 20-yard lines: $78 for preseason, $156 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $74 and $149, respectively)

Payment is due in the Packers’ ticket office by April 15. Season ticket holders are reminded that Lambeau Field is now cashless, and invoices must be paid by credit card, debit card or check.

Additionally, "Pay As We Play" continues as the method for both Green and Gold package holders to pay for playoff tickets. There is the potential to host three possible home playoff games, and by signing up for Pay As We Play, ticket holders commit to purchase tickets for all home playoff games. By registering online for the Pay As We Play program, both Green and Gold package ticket holders can lock in special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. These special ticket prices, which range from $117 to $149, are lower than their respective regular-season prices.

Green package holders have the first right of refusal on seat locations for the playoffs and are being asked to commit by Aug. 12. Gold package holders who register by Aug. 12 will be placed in a drawing and, if selected, randomly assigned seats not used by the Green package holders.

Season ticket holders are also reminded that mobile tickets will again be used as the only method of entry at Lambeau Field. Mobile tickets allow for secure ticketing, additional convenience and flexibility, and help eliminate ticket fraud.

Lambeau Field premium seat ticket prices are set per client contracts. Additional info regarding ticket prices, as well as invoices, will be sent to premium seat ticket holders in the next week.

