Packers-Steelers score: Green Bay, Pittsburgh underway

The Brief The Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It marks the first time Green Bay will play against Aaron Rodgers. The historic franchises' most notable meeting came in Super Bowl XLV.



Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) visit Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday night.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

First quarter

Neither team has scored yet. Check back for updates.

Aaron Rodgers

The backstory:

For the first time, the Packers took the field with Aaron Rodgers wearing their opponent's colors. Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Packers, the most in franchise history, and threw a franchise-record 475 touchdown passes. He won four league MVP awards and Super Bowl XLV – against the Steelers, no less.

Green Bay traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023, where he played two seasons before joining the Steelers this offseason. Outside the green-and-gold, he has started 24 games and thrown 42 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions. His record in those starts, though, is 10-14. His teams are yet to reach the playoffs.

Jordan Love has started 38 games since taking over the QB1 role in Green Bay. He has gone 22-15-1 in his regular-season starts and thrown for 67 touchdown passes versus 24 interceptions. The Packers have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, going 1-2.

By the numbers:

Green Bay is 20-16 against Pittsburgh, including a win in Super Bowl XLV. However, the Packers are 7-9 at Pittsburgh and have not won a game there since 1970. Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven regular-season games played.

Local perspective:

Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is from Pewaukee and played for the Wisconsin Badgers before becoming a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Teammates Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig also played at Wisconsin.

Editor's note: Records and statistics are entering Week 8's games.