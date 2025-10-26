Packers-Steelers score: Green Bay, Pittsburgh underway
MILWAUKEE - Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) visit Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday night.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
First quarter
- Neither team has scored yet. Check back for updates.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Aaron Rodgers
The backstory:
For the first time, the Packers took the field with Aaron Rodgers wearing their opponent's colors. Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Packers, the most in franchise history, and threw a franchise-record 475 touchdown passes. He won four league MVP awards and Super Bowl XLV – against the Steelers, no less.
Green Bay traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in 2023, where he played two seasons before joining the Steelers this offseason. Outside the green-and-gold, he has started 24 games and thrown 42 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions. His record in those starts, though, is 10-14. His teams are yet to reach the playoffs.
Jordan Love has started 38 games since taking over the QB1 role in Green Bay. He has gone 22-15-1 in his regular-season starts and thrown for 67 touchdown passes versus 24 interceptions. The Packers have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, going 1-2.
By the numbers:
Green Bay is 20-16 against Pittsburgh, including a win in Super Bowl XLV. However, the Packers are 7-9 at Pittsburgh and have not won a game there since 1970. Pittsburgh has won six of the last seven regular-season games played.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Local perspective:
Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is from Pewaukee and played for the Wisconsin Badgers before becoming a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Teammates Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig also played at Wisconsin.
Editor's note: Records and statistics are entering Week 8's games.
The Source: FOX6 News gathered information from the Green Bay Packers' website and FOX Sports.