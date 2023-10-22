Green Bay Packers trail Broncos in 1st quarter

article

The Green Bay Packers are in Denver facing the Broncos Sunday after a bye week that followed a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game is a reset to the routine for the Packers, who had not played on a Sunday since beating the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 22 at Lambeau Field.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay has won four of the last five games against Denver and leads the all-time regular season series 7-6-1. However, the Packers' only win at Denver came in 2007 when Brett Favre completed an 82-yard overtime touchdown pass to Greg Jennings.

1st quarter

Broncos 3, Packers 0 at 8:30: Will Lutz 32-yard field goal attempt is good.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.