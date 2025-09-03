Packers-Lions preview: Division rivals kick off season Sunday

The Brief The Packers host the Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 7. Historically, Green Bay holds a significant home advantage in the regular-season series against Detroit. The Packers are 6-6 against the Lions, with eight of those games decided by seven points or fewer, since 2019.



For the first time since 2018, the Green Bay Packers' season will kick off at Lambeau Field as the team hosts the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Packers were the only team in the NFL to open each of the past six seasons on the road. They have won their home opener in 12 straight seasons – the longest streak in franchise history.

Green Bay holds a significant advantage in the all-time series against Detroit, particularly at home, in the regular season. The Packers are 104-78-7 against the Lions since the teams first played in 1932. Sixty-one of those wins have been at home, and Green Bay has won 24 of the last 30 meetings at Lambeau Field.

The Packers' 104 regular-season wins over the Lions are the team's second most against a single opponent, trailing only the Chicago Bears (107 wins).

Green Bay vs. Detroit has been a neck-and-neck affair of late. The series is even at 6-6 dating back to 2019, and eight of those games have been decided by seven points or fewer. Head coach Matt LaFleur is 6-6 against the Lions, but 2-6 with Dan Campbell at the helm for Detroit.

Mark Brunell, who played two seasons with the Packers after they drafted him in 1993, is now Detroit's quarterbacks coach. John Dorsey, the Lions' senior personnel executive, spent 21 years as an executive in Green Bay and also played for the Packers.