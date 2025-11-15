Packers-Giants preview: Green Bay looks to snap losing streak

The Brief The Green Bay Packers visit the New York Giants on Sunday. The Packers are 34-28-2 against the Giants all time, including the playoffs. Kickoff is set for noon – only on FOX6. A special edition of FOX6 News follows.



The Green Bay Packers take a two-game losing streak on the road and look to get back on track against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for noon Sunday – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Big picture view:

After back-to-back losses at home, Green Bay (5-3-1) finds itself third in the NFC North. New York (2-8) has lost four straight and sits at the bottom of the NFC East standings.

It will be the Giants' first game with interim coach Mike Kafka at the helm, following the midseason firing of Brian Daboll.

The backstory:

The Packers are 34-28-2 against the Giants, including playoffs – a classic NFL matchup that dates back to 1928. As the road team in those games, though, the Packers are 18-18-2.

Green Bay has won three of the last five games, including the playoffs. New York won the last meeting, though – a 24-22 final at MetLife Stadium in December 2023.

Local perspective:

Packers safety Xavier McKinney played four seasons for the Giants, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, before joining Green Bay as a free agent in 2024.

Coincidentally, New York guard Jon Runyan Jr. played four seasons for Green Bay after they picked him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed with the Giants as a free agent in 2024. Fellow offensive lineman Gren Van Roten played two seasons for the Packers after they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Marquand Manuel, the Giants' secondary coach and pass game coordinator, played for the Packers in 2006.

Giants offensive lineman Marcus Mbow attended Wauwatosa East High School. New York's backup quarterback Russell Wilson played for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2011.