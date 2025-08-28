Green Bay Packers get Micah Parsons in trade with Dallas Cowboys

article

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Dallas Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons himself confirmed the trade with an X post.

Parsons trade

What we know:

Schefter reported the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. The X post goes on to say the deal "includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Parsons bio with Cowboys

What we know:

According to the Cowboys website, Parsons played four seasons with Dallas. Parsons was drafted in the first round – 12th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin S Expand

Parsons recorded 52 ½ sacks in his time with the Cowboys – his best year was 2023, when he recorded 14 sacks.

This is a developing story.