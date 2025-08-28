Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay Packers get Micah Parsons in trade with Dallas Cowboys

By
Published  August 28, 2025 4:10pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field following an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Image

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Dallas Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons himself confirmed the trade with an X post

Parsons trade

What we know:

Schefter reported the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract. The X post goes on to say the deal "includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Parsons bio with Cowboys

What we know:

According to the Cowboys website, Parsons played four seasons with Dallas. Parsons was drafted in the first round – 12th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin S

Expand

Parsons recorded 52 ½ sacks in his time with the Cowboys – his best year was 2023, when he recorded 14 sacks.

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green Bay PackersSports