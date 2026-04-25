Packers draft picks: Green Bay looks to round out 2026 class Saturday

article

The Brief The Packers drafted two defensive players on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Rounds four through seven take place Saturday in Pittsburgh.



The 2026 NFL Draft reaches its final rounds on Saturday. Here's a look at the newest Green Bay Packers players.

Dig deeper:

The Packers selected South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday, their first pick of this year's draft, having traded away their first-round pick to land star edge Micah Parsons last year.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Cisse started all 12 games at South Carolina as a junior last season – making 27 total tackles with an interception, a forced fumble and five pass breakups. He played in 22 games prior to that at NC State, where he totaled 38 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups over two seasons.

Dig deeper:

The Packers traded up to draft Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round. NFL Network reported Green Bay sent its original third-round choice and fifth-round pick to Tampa Bay in the deal.

McClellan compiled 48 total tackles as a senior last season, adding eight tackles for loss and six sacks. He had another 39 total tackles, five-and-a-half tackles for loss and two-and-a-half sacks as a junior.

Still ahead: Day 3

What's next:

The third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Check back to see who the Packers add in rounds four, five, six and seven.

Packers draft history

By the numbers:

Since 2018, when Brian Gutekunst took over as general manager, the Packers have made 80 total draft picks – 40 offense, 37 defense and three special teams:

Quarterback (three), running back (five), tight end (four), wide receiver (12), offensive line (16), defensive line (10), linebacker (12), cornerback (eight), safety (seven), kicker (one), punter (one), long snapper (one)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The last day of the draft has been relatively balanced. Gustekunst has picked 25 defensive players, 23 offensive players and three specialists across rounds four, five, six and seven during his tenure.

By round

First round: Linebacker (three), cornerback (two), defensive line (one), offensive line (one), quarterback (one), safety (one), wide receiver (one)

Second round: Offensive line (three), wide receiver (two), cornerback (one), linebacker (one), running back (one), safety (one), wide receiver (one)

Third round: Tight end (three), linebacker (two), wide receiver (two), offensive line (one), running back (one)

Fourth round: Defensive line (two), offensive line (two), wide receiver (two), safety (one)

Fifth round: Defensive line (three), linebacker (two), offensive line (two), wide receiver (two), cornerback (one), punter (one), quarterback (one), safety (one)

Sixth round: Offensive line (five), defensive line (two), cornerback (one), kicker (one), linebacker (one), running back (one), wide receiver (one)

Seventh round: Cornerback (three), linebacker (three), safety (three), defensive line (two), offensive line (two), running back (two), wide receiver (two), long snapper (one), quarterback (one)

Offseason highlights