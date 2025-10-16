The Brief The Packers visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday – only on FOX6. Green Bay has dominated the all-time series, which dates back to 1921. The Packers lead the NFC North, while the Cardinals sit last in the NFC West.



The Green Bay Packers head to the desert for a Week 7 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Green Bay (3-1-1) is coming off a Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and sits atop the competitive NFC North. It is the only division in the NFL in which all four teams have winning records. Arizona (2-4) has lost four straight and sits in last place of the NFC West.

The Packers have dominated the all-time series with a 47-26-4 mark, including three playoff contests. Green Bay beat Arizona 34-13 at Lambeau Field last October.

Two of the NFL's oldest franchises, the Packers and Cardinals first played one another in 1921. When the Cardinals were located in Chicago prior to 1960, the two teams regularly met multiple times per season.

The Melton brothers, Bo and Max, will line up on opposing sidelines once again. Bo Melton, a wide receiver-turned-cornerback this offseason, is in his third season with the Packers. Younger brother Max Melton, a cornerback, is in his second season with Arizona.

Sunday's game will be somewhat of a homecoming for Packers offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who grew up in Arizona and played college football there before Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II is from Milwaukee and attended Marquette University High School. Arizona punter Pat O'Donnell played for Green Bay in 2022.