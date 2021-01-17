Green Bay fans optimistic Packers 'will win the Super Bowl'

The Green Bay Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon, Jan. 24 in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field. This, after Tom Brady's best game in three tries against New Orleans kept the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs, with a 30-20 win in the divisional round.

It's Rodgers vs. Brady next Sunday in Green Bay, and Packers fans are feeling optimistic the team will not only make it to the Super Bowl, but win.

"It’s so great to hear everyone hooting and hollering and screaming when big plays are going on," said Rachel Orth, Kelly's Bleachers bartender.

As cheers rang out in Titletown, Green Bay's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Jan. 16 in the divisional round sent a rush of excitement through Packers fans across Wisconsin. The team's victory is also a 'win' for local businesses that rely on Packers fans.

Rachel Orth

"Everywhere, just everywhere covered in a sea of green and gold back here," said Orth. "It’s just so nice to start off this sports season at such a high, and get such a rush of energy from all the local sports fans coming in."

Advertisement

At Kelly's Bleachers, they hope to keep the momentum going.

"Come Super Bowl Sunday, we hope to see the packers playing," said Orth.

Andrew Hundt

Near 108th and Flanders in West Allis, Andrew Hundt, owner of Green & Gold Zone, said he has no doubt about that.

"Hopes? No, they will win the Super Bowl," he said.

A die-hard fan himself, Hundt said his shop saw an uptick in business Sunday.

Green & Gold Zone

"People were in here from open to past close," said Hundt. "We're ready!"

The conference title game will kick off at 2:05 p.m. CT next Sunday at Lambeau Field -- a game you'll see ONLY ON FOX6! The current long-range forecast for Green Bay is a high of 25 degrees with a chance of snow.

"As a fan, just seeing them do it two years in a row, you don’t see that very often in a lifetime, so I’m super jacked!" said Hundt.