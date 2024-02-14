article

The official trailer for a documentary recounting the life of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was released Wednesday, Feb. 14.

"Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" will premiere Monday, Feb. 19 on Prime Video.

Amazon Studios said the feature-length documentary follows Antetokounmpo's journey from "an impoverished childhood in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants to the very top of the basketball world."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Featured article

The documentary includes interviews with Antetokounmpo's entire family, his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger and a number of basketball figures – including teammate Khris Middleton and former Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

Drafted by the Bucks in 2013, Antetokounmpo has spent his entire NBA career with Milwaukee – where he has built a resume that boasts an NBA title, two league MVP awards, eight All-Star selections, seven All-NBA honors, a number of franchise records and more.

Watch the trailer

.