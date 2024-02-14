Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prime Video documentary trailer released: watch

MILWAUKEE - The official trailer for a documentary recounting the life of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was released Wednesday, Feb. 14.

"Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" will premiere Monday, Feb. 19 on Prime Video.

Amazon Studios said the feature-length documentary follows Antetokounmpo's journey from "an impoverished childhood in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants to the very top of the basketball world."

The documentary includes interviews with Antetokounmpo's entire family, his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger and a number of basketball figures – including teammate Khris Middleton and former Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

Drafted by the Bucks in 2013, Antetokounmpo has spent his entire NBA career with Milwaukee – where he has built a resume that boasts an NBA title, two league MVP awards, eight All-Star selections, seven All-NBA honors, a number of franchise records and more.

Watch the trailer

