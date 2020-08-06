Giannis Antetokounmpo releasing new colorway for Nike Zoom Freak 2

Exciting news for Giannis Antetokounmpo freaks: the Milwaukee Bucks star is dropping a new colorway for his second signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 2!

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 2, will be available for purchase in its second colorway at DICK’S Sporting Goods Friday, Aug. 7. And for the first time – in youth sizing.

The classic black and white colorway of the sneaker features oversized swooshes, as well as Antetokounmpo’s traditional triangle logo.

Nike Zoom Freak 2 ‘Black/White’ – August 7th

Colorway: Black/White

Price: $129.99 (adult); $74.99 - $99.99 (youth)

Availability: Adult and Youth online or via Curbside Contactless Pickup

Shoe Story: Giannis Antetokounmpo launched his Zoom Freak 2 while inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. For the first time, the second colorway of the shoe ‘black/white’ is available. The insoles are a vibrant orange hue which spell out “I Am My Father’s Legacy”, and the outsoles communicate his deep rooted love for his family by carving out the names of both his parents and each of his siblings across the middle/heel. Lastly, the eye-catching patterns of the shoe stand out on and off the court and serve as a tribute to the MVP’s Nigerian culture.

