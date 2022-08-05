George Karl credits Milwaukee run for hall of fame nod

He won basketball games, he captivated fans, he put "juice in the community," and later this year, he'll be recognized with the greats of his sport.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with George Karl as a part of FOX6's Hall of Fame Week.

Tim Van Vooren: "George Karl is going into the Basketball Hall of Fame. George Karl's a guy who really turned the bucks and their fan base back on in your time here in Milwaukee. Are they related?"

George Karl: "Probably of all of the organizations I've been in Seattle, Milwaukee, Denver. The closest one I had from the standpoint of harmony was Milwaukee. And Milwaukee probably wasn't better than Seattle from success, but it was a great run. Those were good times. Really, really good times. And I don't think I'm in the Hall of Fame without those good six years that we had in Milwaukee. I'll always remember the bands and all the noise on the street before the games. And of course, you know, the standing ovations when I would walk in the building. Senator Kohl I still consider a very good friend that helped me become a Hall of Famer."

TVV: "Hall of Famer George. Hall of Famer. Best of the best."

Karl: "It doesn't come off very well."

TVV: "What's it mean, though? Well, however it comes out."

Karl: "It's a really, really humbling honor. I just want to make it a great family celebration and then a basketball family celebration. Where I feel the happiest and most content is in the gym. The pride of doing a job of excellence and building a connected team is always something I always love to do. I've had great mentorships. Senator Kohl and Rick Majerus being two, Don Nelson and Del Harris before them. So there's a lot of Milwaukee in me. A lot of Milwaukee in my soul and in my gratitude."

TVV: "You seem like gratitude is a lot of what's going on here. This is a reflective stage. It's a thankful stage. Blood family, basketball family. Both families can share this accomplishment. How do you take a look at that?"

Karl: "I remember a lot of the wins, I probably remember a lot of the losses, but I'll never forget the friendships that the game of basketball has given me. My legacy is I never won a championship. Does that bother me? A little bit. And every year, it gets a smaller amount. That paranoia or that anxiousness of God I'm a failure. I think the hall of fame has made me feel I'm a success. I've been blessed. Milwaukee's a big part of it. And about a month now, I'll be celebrating with a lot of fun people."

Karl won more than 1,100 times as an NBA head coach.

He took the Bucks to the playoffs in four of his five seasons on the bench.

Karl will join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.