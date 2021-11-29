Free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia headed to Miami

article

The Miami Marlins reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia, a person with knowledge of the situations said Sunday.

Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons. The figures were confirmed by the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither deal has been announced by the Marlins.

The Marlins will become Garcia’s fifth team. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs — both career-bests — for Milwaukee in 2021. Garcia opted for free agency earlier this month, and the Marlins have made clear in recent weeks that landing outfield help was a top offseason priority.

Garcia has also played in Detroit, Tampa Bay and for the Chicago White Sox, a team he represented in the 2017 All-Star Game played at what was then called Marlins Park in Miami.

In parts of 10 seasons, Garcia has batted .270 with 127 home runs and 475 RBIs. He has played almost exclusively in right field, with limited time in center and left as well.

There is an obvious urgency to get the deal finalized, which will likely come early this week. A lockout is likely when baseball’s labor contract expires Wednesday and should that happen, it would be the sport’s first work stoppage in 26 years.