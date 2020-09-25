Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 High School Blitz returns with Week 1 football

High School Blitz
FOX6 High School Blitz: Football returns for some in Week 1

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Brookfield Central visiting Menomonee Falls.

MILWAUKEE - The wait is over. High school football returned to parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 25.

While the season kicked off a little later than normal, it didn't dampen the spirits of the players under the lights.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured the Brookfield Central visiting the Menomonee Falls. Also featured among Friday night's games were Arrowhead at two-time defending state champion Muskego.

