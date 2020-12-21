Expand / Collapse search

Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dies at 58

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: Kevin Greene looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 30, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene has died. He was 58 years old.

Greene was Green Bay's outside linebackers coach for five seasons (2009-13), including the Super Bowl XLV championship year.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy issued the following statement:

"The Packers were saddened today to learn of Kevin Greene's passing. He was a great coach for us and was instrumental in our team's Super Bowl championship season. He had so much energy and passion. Our players loved playing for him."

According to Packers.com, Greene earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a member of the Rams, Steelers and Panthers, and also had a double-digit sack season with the 49ers.

Greene was the man who announced that "It is time" for Green Bay to make a play in Super Bowl 45. Moments later, Clay Matthews forced a fumble and the Packers won the game.

