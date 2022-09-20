Fiserv Forum NHL ice installation for Blackhawks, Wild game

article

The ice is down at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum ahead of a sold-out NHL preseason game featuring the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. They'll be dropping the puck on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Prior to puck drop on Sunday, Oct. 2, pregame celebrations, including Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more, will be held on the plaza at Deer District beginning at 3 p.m. CT. Doors to Fiserv Forum will open to ticketed fans at 5 p.m. CT.

In addition to October’s game being the first NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993, it will mark the first time the Blackhawks have played in Milwaukee since Dec. 1, 1992, when they played the Los Angeles Kings in a regular season matchup at the Bradley Center.

Ice installed at Fiserv Forum ahead of NHL game

The Bradley Center hosted NHL preseason and regular season games annually between 1988-93.