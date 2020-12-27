Final home game: Packers lead Titans 19-7 at snowy Lambeau

article

The NFC North champion Green Bay Packers face the Tennessee Titans at a snowy Lambeau Field under the Sunday night lights Dec. 27.

While Tennessee is 3-0 against the NFC North this season, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 40 TD passes with only four picks, while his main target, Davante Adams, has 14 TD catches.

The Packers scored during their opening drive, with a touchdown catch by Davante Adams -- his 15th of the season. It put the Packers up 6-0 with under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Green Bay scored quickly as the second quarter got underway with a pass from QB Aaron Rodgers to Equanimeous St. Brown. The Packers went for a two-point conversion, which was not successful -- Green Bay up 12-0. It was St. Brown's first career TD.

The Packers extended their lead to 19-0 with Davante Adams' second touchdown of the night.

The Titans got on the board just before halftime with a touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith, making it 19-7 with just over 30 second left in the first half.