Field of Dreams Game going to be 'big-time', former MLB player says

Field of Dreams is a baseball movie that just brings back a sense of nostalgia.

"Sitting on that bench and looking out on the cornfield and to hear if you build it, it will come," said Frank Thomas, a White Sox Hall of Famer. "That will always stick with me."

Now it's coming back to life in the biggest way. FOX and MLB teamed up to bring fans the Field of Dreams Game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox Thursday night from Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the iconic 1989 movie.

"I've been through Dyersville a few times with charity softball games, so the fans really care over there," said Thomas. "It's a magical place. The movie is historical, and people really love going to Dyersville at the Field of Dreams. Major League Baseball spent a lot of money on a big-time stadium for a big-time game. I'm looking forward to it. It's a huge opportunity for the sport and it's going to have a huge national audience watching it."

A baseball field was built right next to the diamond featured in the hit film, and that is where both teams will play.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Frank Thomas, a Hall of Famer, 5-time All-Star and one of the best to ever wear a Chicago White Sox uniform, will be a big part of the broadcast on FOX.

"It's going to be well-represented," said Frank. "I'll be on the desk with David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt. We'll do the pre and postgame show. This type of game has that playoff type of feel because it's two of the best teams in the American League competing and they’re both hot at the same time, so I’m looking forward to an exciting baseball game."

This Field of Dreams game is also stirring up memories from his playing days, especially when it came to facing the Brewers.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "What're your favorite memories from back in the 90's and anything that really stuck out to you that was the most important to you in your career as a player?"

"It was a tight rivalry back then," said Thomas. "The Brew Crew didn't like the Chicago White Sox coming in. Right now, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the special teams in baseball also who have a chance of going big-time in October this year."

Those anecdotes and experiences are what will connect those fans over the broadcast who couldn't make it to Dyersville in person. For fans who do make it to watch the Yankees and White Sox play a game in an Iowa cornfield, they will be in for a treat. They'll be able to see Field of Dreams star Kevin Costner and other cast members of the movie at the game.

"This is a good feel for Major League Baseball to actually put a game, a real regular season game there with a big-time stadium that they've built," said Thomas.

Advertisement

First pitch is set for Thursday night at 6:15 pm CT on FOX6.