Farm Tough roller hockey camp helps players succeed

Being noticed is one of the biggest challenges for athletes trying to move to the next level.

Because of that, a local camp is providing the opportunity they're seeking.

What we know:

By the frenetic pace around the Ozaukee Ice Center this particular weekend, it’s clear the athletes here are giving it all they got.

This is the Farm Tough College Prospect Camp for roller hockey players, founded by Peter Dale, a six-time roller hockey world champion.

68 players from 11 different countries make up the camp in 2025. They are taking a step closer to realizing a dream, something Wisconsin player Elijah Finke has experienced over his four years attending this camp.

"This year is ‘all you got,’" Finke said. "I’ve seen multiple guys, my friends especially, go to play college roller hockey after this camp because of all the exposure that you get from it. Then they’ve all gotten better too."

"This weekend is jam-packed," Dale said. "It’s like, skills training, sports performance training and a tournament, mini-tournament, all in one weekend [...] We like to treat them like pro and college athletes."

Dig deeper:

Jon Hilke is the head coach of the 2025 national championship team at Lindenwood University and has been recruiting here since its inception in 2018.

"It’s perfect, not only for our program but for programs around the country," he said. "It allows kids from all around the country, all around the world to showcase their talents for college coaches. It’s a great opportunity for them. It’s a camp like no other. Nobody else is doing it in the United States."

Peter and his staff run things on the rink. The off-the-rink training comes from Ted Butler, the creator of Operation Athlete.

"The better players work the hardest," Butler said. "These kids have to find all these other ways to become better on the rink and it comes from working on their body."

Their teamwork creates an environment that brings out the college coaches and the athletes they’re recruiting.

By the numbers:

Farm Tough’s roller hockey camp has helped place more than 30 players into college roller hockey programs since 2018.

