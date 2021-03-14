ESPN: Aaron Jones reaches 4-year, $48M deal with Packers

Aaron Jones has reached an agreement with the Green Bay Packers, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, March 14.

According to ESPN, it's a four-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus.

Jones was set to hit the free agency open market on March 17.

The NFL deadline for applying franchise tags -- tying a player to the team -- was 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The Packers did not retain the team's rights to any free-agent-to-be through the tag system.

Jones is 26 years old -- and coming off a Pro Bowl season. But he has had some injury issues and plays a physically demanding position.

