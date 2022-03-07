Erin Andrews talks battle with cancer, Packers, Rodgers' future

article

NFL on FOX reporter Erin Andrews received the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's Award of Excellence on Saturday in Milwaukee.

FOX6's Lily Zhao caught up with Andrews to talk about her battle with cancer, the Packers Super Bowl chances, and the future of Aaron Rodgers.

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Erin, what does it mean to have your name in association with the great Vince Lombardi accepting the award tonight?"

Erin Andrew: "It means everything. I was raised a huge sports fan. I was raised a Packers fan. I'm a female that works in the NFL. I don't care what your gender is. Working in the NFL, the end all be all is Vince Lombardi. And to receive an award that is named after Vince Lombardi, I'll be honest with you, when I was at the University of Florida studying to have a try at this profession, I never thought that I would get the opportunity to do that, so I'm thrilled."

Zhao: "What does this full circle journey mean for you? Being diagnosed, going through it, getting here, going up and accepting that award today and talking about your journey with everybody?"

Andrews: "Yeah, it means a lot. It's been a difficult journey. It's impacted me having children. We're trying very hard to start a family, but there's a lot I'm trying to learn from it and also teach people as well. I didn't sign up to be part of this club, but they picked, unfortunately, a woman with the loudest mouth and I guess a lot of reach. So I do feel like it's my responsibility, and I'm grateful to do it. And again, to be receiving an award named after Vince Lombardi and to be a part of this foundation, yeah, I have a responsibility and this kind of makes it kind of worth it."

Zhao: "There's a team that wants to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season, the Green Bay Packers. You've covered Aaron Rodgers for a majority of your career. Do you think he returns? Where do you think his future lies?"

Andrews: "Last night we were out in Milwaukee and a lot of people were asking me what I thought. I felt pretty confident last night saying with the return of Coach Clements that I thought he was going to be back. Now you open up Twitter today, and you see sources. Until number 12 says it himself, I'm really not going to believe any of those sources. It's good for football when Aaron Rodgers is with the Green Bay Packers, and I would love to see him back here. So I'm also being very selfish. I'm not trying to go out and win a Super Bowl. I obviously want what is best for him and his career. We saw what Tom Brady was able to do when he left New England. I know nobody wants to hear that here, but I mean, I've been selfish and told him please just stay put."

Zhao: "What do you think about Matt LaFleur's relationship with Aaron? The run that they've had together has been pretty remarkable.

Andrews: "Well, when you have eyebrows like that. Matt? Hello. What's your secret? I love Matt LaFleur. I love watching him and Aaron over the past couple of years. Aaron's not stupid. He knows what's going to give him the best chance. This is the group a lot of people want to be with. Joe Buck had made a comment on air one time, and you just have a cup of coffee with one of these coaches, and you're going to be looked at for a head coaching job. So I love the two of them. I selfishly, again, I'm not trying to win a Super Bowl. I selfishly want them to stay together."

