Elkhorn gymnast competes for gold when not on the farm

When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm.

That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told my mom to put me in gymnastics to help rebuild my muscle strength. And I started when I was in first grade. I absolutely hated it at first, but I kept asking my mom to come back, and I have been here ever since."

Vogt has been attending college camps in hopes of getting more exposure to gymnastics programs.

She is coming off of one of the greatest moments of her life, qualifying for nationals.

"I started crying," Vogt said. "I've been working for trying to make nationals for three years. When I found out that I made the team and I was going to Nationals. I started crying and all the emotions just came out, and I ended up being my highest all around."

You can usually find Vogt at WCGC Gymnastics.

She works there, she does birthday parties, and she's even going to be a coach in the summer.

But when she isn't there, she's probably living it up on the farm.

"We live on a farm, so we raised highland cows," said Vogt. "So they have like a longer coat, super sweet cows and the cutest little babies. We have one little pet one, and he is absolutely spoiled. He's like a little house dog, but he lives at the farm.