Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior makes a name as 3-sport athlete

He's one of the most decorated track athletes in the state without having a key training component. However, Brody Feldmann, a senior at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School, does have the honor of being the latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
