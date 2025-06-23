Expand / Collapse search

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah senior makes a name as 3-sport athlete

By
Published  June 23, 2025 10:25am CDT
High School Hot Shot - Brody Feldmann

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - He's one of the most decorated track athletes in the state without having a key training component. However, Brody Feldmann, a senior at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School, does have the honor of being the latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot. 

