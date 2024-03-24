DSHA senior making memories on and off the ice

She is a state champion in three different sports and has a very special someone to help motivate her passion.

That's what makes DSHA senior Charlotte Fetherston this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I would definitely say [I'm] a gritty hockey player, and that I'm willing to go and battle in quarters and do the stuff that no one else wants to do," said Fetherston. "I don't think I'm the flashiest player."

Growing up, Fetherston played with the boys.

She said she developed a "killer instinct" when playing with her cousin.

"He helped me become the more competitive version of myself, because I was never going to lose to him," Fetherston said.

Hockey is not the only sport Fetherston is excelling in.

She also competes in field hockey and soccer.

Fetherston also participates in plenty of extracuriculars.

She is in HOSA, she is in the Marian Scholar Program, and she also helps with Best Buddies.

"The special needs community means so much to me because my sister has down syndrome," said Fetherston. "My sister Elise is such a positive influence in my life. [She] continuously makes me laugh. I think that's one thing that motivates me to be my best and do my best. At the end of the day, you're not going to remember wins and losses, but instead who you share that time with and who you made those memories with."