Draymond Green taking time away from the Warriors after punch

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six article

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachuse

Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green has apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice on Wednesday. Green also announced that he will take time away from the team.  

"I was wrong for my actions," said Green. "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday."

Green said he apologized to Poole and the rest of his team.   

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]," Green said. "Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action ... but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel."

Green did not want to address what led to the punch, "things that happened in practice should stay in practice," said Green. 

The Warriors said they are taking legal action to figure out who leaked the video to TMZ. 

Warriors General Manger, Bob Myers, said Green is not expected to miss any games because of the punch. 