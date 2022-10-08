Draymond Green taking time away from the Warriors after punch

article

Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green has apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice on Wednesday. Green also announced that he will take time away from the team.

"I was wrong for my actions," said Green. "I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday."

Green said he apologized to Poole and the rest of his team.

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]," Green said. "Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action ... but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel."

Green did not want to address what led to the punch, "things that happened in practice should stay in practice," said Green.

SEE ALSO: The Warriors' trip to Japan was filled with basketball, fans and hedgehogs

The Warriors said they are taking legal action to figure out who leaked the video to TMZ.

Warriors General Manger, Bob Myers, said Green is not expected to miss any games because of the punch.