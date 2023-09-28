Division showdown; Packers, Lions clash at Lambeau Field

article

The Green Bay Packers square up the Detroit Lions under the night lights at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 28. It's a game you can see on FOX6.

The match pits two teams with a 2-1 record. The winner will have sole possession of the division lead at the end of the night. Kickoff was set for 7:15 p.m.

The Packers lead the regular-season series, 103-75-7 (.578), and have won both postseason contests that the two clubs have played. Green Bay's 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are the most it has against any team.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

1st quarter

Packers 3, Lions 0 at 12:04: Anders Carlson 34-yard field goal attempt is good.

Lions 7, Packers 3 at 8:25: Amon-Ra St. Brown 24-yard touchdown. Riley Patterson extra point good.

IMPORTANT NOTE: After the news, stay tuned for the season premieres of Hell's Kitchen and LEGO Masters.