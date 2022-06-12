Divine Savior Holy Angels soccer skiing Kate Nonn Illinois State Redbirds

One Divine Savior Holy Angels senior is a brick wall in the box and a speedster on the slopes.

That's what makes Kate Nonn this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"My mom and dad are really into soccer and my mom played college soccer, and so she was just always my coach," said Nonn. "So that's just how I got into it."

Soccer runs through Nonn's veins, and it has shown on the field.

In two seasons at DSHA, Nonn has led the Dashers to state both times.

DSHA won the Division One crown in 2021 and hope to do it again this week.

"Winning state definitely put a lot of pressure on us and put a target on our backs," Nonn said. "But I think that we've managed it very well and we've used it to motivate us through this entire season. It would feel so good to hold up that state title and just give me the confidence going into my college season."

Before Nonn takes the field for the state semifinals, she will already be attending classes online for Illinois State.

"I have to focus on a lot right now," said Nonn. "It's really tough. I have to just manage my two soccer lives pretty much, but right now I'm just focused on high school soccer and hopefully winning state."

Nonn was also on the school ski team and has hit the slopes since she was four-years-old.

"What draws me to skiing is just like the thrill of going down as fast I can down the hill and just having people around me again," Nonn said. "It's just a team atmosphere. I love being part of it."

Nonn says she will solely be focusing on soccer at ISU while she studies dietetics.

She says she will always be back in the winters to visit the DSHA ski team and her dad, who is one of the coaches.